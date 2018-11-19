Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police closed off a part of Uxbridge Road in West Ealing on Monday (November 19) to help a man threatening to jump off the edge of a building.

Officers were called at 7.11am to the road and taped off a large stretch, with pictures on social media suggesting it covered the stretch of road between Northfield Avenue and the area around or near Grosvenor Road, where the road is known as Broadway.

The man was brought down from the building and the road was reopened at 8.32am.

Police say he was on a flat and not a business.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 7:28am today (19 November) to Broadway, W13 to reports of an incident.

“We sent an incident response officer and an ambulance crew to the scene.

"We treated a man at the scene and took him to hospital."