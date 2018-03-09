The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Uxbridge Road in Hanwell is closed due to a reported "sinkhole" appearing.

It is reported to have appeared between Boston Road, Broadway and St George's Road and Church Road on Friday afternoon (March 9).

Uxbridge Road eastbound is closed, affecting rush hour traffic - congestion is back to Windmill Lane (Iron Bridge).

The road has been closed towards Ealing back up to the Lady and St Joseph Church.

(Image: Alastair Mitton)

Ealing MPS are asking drivers to find alternative routes to get around the closure.

*Do you have a picture of the sinkhole? Please email matthew.lodge@trinitymirror.com

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .