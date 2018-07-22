The video will start in 8 Cancel

Residents in parts of Uxbridge were left without water supplies overnight on Saturday (July 21) after a water main burst in Cowley.

At around 11.40pm, homes in Cowley were left with no water supply or with reduced pressure due to a burst water main in High Street.

A technician from Affinity Water arrived on site and began isolating the damaged pipework, during which time Cowley residents were asked not to use dishwashers or washing machines.

Water was later diverted to Cowley from surrounding areas, but Cowley High Road, Old Mill Lane and Packet Boat Lane were thought to be affected until 10.30am.

A spokesman for Affinity Water said on its website that complications meant the repairs took longer than expected but the pipe has now been restored.

They wrote at 10.30am on Sunday (July 22): "We have successfully repaired the burst water main and anticipate full restoration of your water supply.

"Should you experience any discoloured or aerated water which is not uncommon following a mains interruption, we recommend that you leave a mains-fed tap running for five to 10 minutes.

"Discolouration of the water is caused by small particles of iron which are within the mains and disturbed during interruptions.

"Cloudy water is caused by air that becomes trapped in the mains, neither of these are harmful to your health.

"We are sorry for the inconvenience caused by this incident and would like to thank our customers for their patience today."