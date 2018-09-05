Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A jealous pub landlord was jailed for battering his fiancée following a night out enjoying a Harry Potter-themed meal.

Erhan Sahin dragged his partner Joyce Hope out of bed and "smacked her against the wall" in a drunken rage as she pleaded with him to stop at The Three Steps pub , which he ran on Cowley High Street, in Uxbridge.

The 29-year-old was sentenced at the Old Bailey on Tuesday (September 4) after a jury found him guilty of assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH) and assault by beating.

The couple had been out in central London to catch a matinee show featuring one of Ms Hope's friends before making their way to the JK Rowling-inspired dinner on October 13, 2017.

The court heard they clashed when Ms Hope, 24, told him she wanted to go home and Sahin responded by saying he preferred to stay out drinking.

As Ms Hope went home by herself, Sahin bombarded her with text messages telling her they were over, accusing her of leaving hand-in-hand with a strange man and threatening to let her puppy loose when he got back.

She wept in the witness box as she recalled being woken up by her raging partner wearing only his boxers and pummelling her face so hard she spat out one of her teeth.

"I didn't recognise myself in the mirror," Ms Hope said of the beating.

Sahin insisted he had been acting in self-defence after being "attacked" by Ms Hope.

During an interview with a probation officer ahead of sentencing, Sahin maintained his innocence, repeating his claims that he had merely defended himself.

Despite admitting he had been jealous after he believed he saw Ms Hope holding hands with a mystery man and jumping into a taxi with him, something she denied from the witness box, Sahin claimed it had not led to him becoming violent.

Giving evidence about the lead-up to the attack Ms Hope said: "I had a lovely evening with him, and it was lovely, but I wanted to go home because I was feeling tired but he wanted to stay out drinking."

She said she "pleaded" with Sahin to go home with her, but when he refused she said she used the remaining money in her bank account to pay for a taxi home.

"On the journey [home] I got very drunk, abusive texts saying 'we're over, we're done'," she added.

"He was saying he had seen me walking hand-in-hand with another man and that he was going to let my puppy loose when he got home so good luck finding him."

"There was blood everywhere"

The jury was told Ms Hope went to bed but was woken up by Sahin "smacking her against the wall" and he "threw her out of the bed".

Ms Hope said: "I was shouting 'please stop' but he wouldn't.

"He was wearing nothing but his boxers and with each hit I was telling myself 'don't let him knock you out'.

"On one hit my lower jaw collided with my side and broke my tooth. I spat that out.

"I grabbed him and squeezed as hard as I could, but he wouldn't stop.

"There was blood everywhere.

"He finally stopped when his mother came in."

Ms Hope told jurors how Sahin's mother spoke with her son in Turkish before moving to clean up the blood as her son left.

Prosecutor Alun Evans told the court that after the attack Sahin "apparently drove to Ms Hope's mother's home saying that he was going to kill himself".

Mr Evans added: "When the defendant returned to the public house he apologised to Ms Hope saying he would never hurt her again."

However, the court heard he refused to take his bloodied and bruised partner to hospital, leaving his father and sister to do it instead.

How Erhan Sahin met Joyce Hope

Sahin met Ms Hope met when she went to see a friend's band play at his pub in October 2016.

Jurors heard Ms Hope grew concerned and halted their relationship when Sahin turned up unannounced at her home as she celebrated Christmas Day that year with her parents.

However, her friends persuaded her to give the "nice guy" another chance early in the New Year and she moved in with him at the pub in around April 2017.

Mr Evans said it soon became apparent to Ms Hope that Sahin was "growing more and more jealous at her seeing male friends".

"He'd go through my iPad and look at my messages on Facebook," Ms Hope added, before going on to describe how she had to get rid of the social media app altogether.

"It was just causing too much trouble between us and I wanted to save our relationship," she said.

She agreed to marry Sahin when he proposed to her in August 2017 at a restaurant as they dined with her family.

The court heard the couple had previously fallen out following a petty argument after a morning fitness class on October 5, 2017, just days before the brutal attack.

Ms Hope told the jury on that occasion that she "got a little bit of water in a bottle and as a joke threw some water on him".

She added that he "didn't see it as a joke" and called her a "dickhead and a f***ing wastegirl" before punching her in the eye.

Ms Hope told the court she was "too scared" to report that incident due to fears Sahin might lose his licence to run the pub, along with the home he shared with his parents and siblings.

The court was told a prison sentence may lead to Sahin losing the pub he has run for the last seven years and which houses him and his family.

But Judge Rebecca Poulet QC said prison was the only option and sentenced him to nine months in jail.