A young child was rushed to hospital after a collision with a car in Uxbridge this evening (Sunday, August 26).
A large police presence was spotted in Vine Lane following the crash at just after 6pm.
The young boy suffered a head injury but thankfully his injuries are described as not life-threatening.
The BMW involved in the incident stopped at the scene and nobody has been arrested as a result of the collision.
A Met Police spokeswoman said that the boy is believed to have been around six or seven years old although his exact age is not known at this stage.
She said: "Police were called at 6.11pm. The boy was taken to hospital with a head injury. It is not life threatening.
"He is going to be fine."