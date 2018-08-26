The video will start in 8 Cancel

A young child was rushed to hospital after a collision with a car in Uxbridge this evening (Sunday, August 26).

A large police presence was spotted in Vine Lane following the crash at just after 6pm.

The young boy suffered a head injury but thankfully his injuries are described as not life-threatening.

The BMW involved in the incident stopped at the scene and nobody has been arrested as a result of the collision.

A Met Police spokeswoman said that the boy is believed to have been around six or seven years old although his exact age is not known at this stage.

She said: "Police were called at 6.11pm. The boy was taken to hospital with a head injury. It is not life threatening.

"He is going to be fine."