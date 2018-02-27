The video will start in 8 Cancel

The death of a man in Uxbridge town centre is being treated as "non-suspicious" by police.

Officers from Metropolitan Police were called to Windsor Street by London Ambulance Service paramedics to reports of an injured man.

Officers were on the scene shortly after 5.25am on Tuesday (February 27) and the man was pronounced dead at 6.04am.

A spokesman for the Met has confirmed that the death is being treated as "non-suspicious".

The man's next of kin have been made aware of his death and a post-mortem examination is expected to be carried out in due course.

Windsor Street was shut for much of the morning while forensic officers worked at the scene.

Police have not yet released any more information regarding the man's age or the cause of death.

Earlier this month, on February 14, a man was found dead at Westminster tube station , just feet from the entrance used by MPs to enter Parliament.

The following day, a man's body was pulled from the Grand Union Canal in Hayes and is being treated as unexplained but non-suspicious by police.

On Friday (February 23) police were called to a dead body discovered near Costons Lane in Greenford , which is also being treated as non-suspicious.

