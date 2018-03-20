Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A paedophile from Uxbridge used Facebook to try to get teenagers to meet him for sex.

Mohamed Mohamoud, of The Greenway, sent messages to three girls aged 14-15, offering them drugs and alcohol and promising the take them shopping.

The 31-year-old was convicted on Tuesday (March 20) of two counts of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and one count of attempting to incite a child to commit sexual activity.

Mohamoud had sent the messages three separate girls in 2015 and 2016, and attempting to meet with them for sex.

Police were alerted to Mohamoud's social media activities when one of his victims told a teacher at her school, who then reported him.

Police then discovered two other girls had been sent messages by Mahomoud, although luckily none had met with him.

On July 26 2016, police arrested Mohamoud, who showed no remorse during the investigation or subsequent trial and tried to blame others for his actions, according to Metropolitan Police .

Detective Constable Mike Evans, of the Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command, said: "Today's verdict demonstrates the Met's commitment to the investigation of online abuse towards young people.

"Through the courage of the three females who came forward to police - one of whom gave testimony in court - the jury heard evidence that proved Mohamoud's guilt.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

"The voices of young people will be listened to, and victims will be supported by the Met's Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command to ensure that those committing such offences are held to account.

"While the blame for such crimes lies solely with perpetrators such as Mohamoud, it is important that parents and children alike understand how to stay safe online.

"The three victims were saved from potentially coming to serious harm by following the golden rule - you should never meet anyone who you don't know and who has contacted you online.

"Further information about staying safe online is available on the websites of The Met, Childline, NHS Choices, CEOP and many other organisations. I urge parents to take a few minutes to read the advice and please share it with their children."

Mohamoud will be sentenced at Isleworth Crown Court on May 3.

