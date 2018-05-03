Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An Uxbridge man is behind bars after urging underage girls on Facebook to meet him for sex - in return for drugs and shopping trips.

Mohamed Mohamoud, 31, convinced three young teenagers to give him their phone numbers, before trying to lure them into meeting him by promising them drugs, alcohol and to take them out shopping.

He was jailed for eight years at Isleworth Crown Court on Thursday (May 3) for two counts of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and one count of attempting to incite a child to commit sexual activity.

Mohamoud - who showed "no remorse" for his actions - found his three separate victims, aged 14 and 15 at the time, through Facebook in 2015 and 2016.

A jury heard how Mohamoud identified young females on the social network before contacting them to get their phone numbers.

He then made attempts to meet the girls for sex, offering drugs and alcohol and the promise of taking them shopping.

But police were alerted to Mohamoud's behaviour by a teacher at a secondary school in Hayes who had been told by a 14-year-old girl about messages that she'd exchanged online.

This led to a further two female victims of around the same age being identified as having also been contacted by Mohamoud.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

Detective Constable Mike Evans, of the Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command, said: "Mohamoud's sentence demonstrates how serious these offences are, and the Met's commitment to the investigation of online abuse towards young people.

"By speaking to the police and providing their evidence, the three female victims have helped to ensure this man, who is a danger to youngsters, cannot harm anyone else while he remains behind bars.

"I would like to take this opportunity to remind parents that further information on how their children can stay safe online is available on the following websites; The Met, Childline, NHS Choices, CEOP."

Thankfully, none of the three girls met with Mohamoud, and he was arrested on July 26, 2016.

During the police investigation and the subsequent trial, Mohamoud attempted to blame others for his actions.

He was found guilty on March 20 this year.