Sky Internet and phone service and other providers across Uxbridge and Iver have been down for more than 24 hours after road works damaged fibre cabling.

The company was alerted to the problem at 1pm on Thursday (August 2) and its engineers have been working hard to restore service since two hours afterward.

Residents expressing their frustration on Twitter have asked Sky whether they will be compensated, to which their Help Team replied that they would look into the issue once the service was running once more.

A Sky spokesman said: "We’re sorry for the inconvenience caused to our customers who are experiencing issues with our service.

"We’ll continue to keep our customers up to date on the issue via their Sky account online, via the My Sky app, via Sky’s social media and they have been notified by SMS text."

The repair is taking longer than usual as quite a large section of cabling was damaged and the roadworks team accidentally cemented over the break, resulting in further significant issues.