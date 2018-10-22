Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An Uxbridge mum is searching for the driver that struck her daughter in a hit-and-run.

Ellie McCarthy, 15, was at Pield Heath Road bus stop with four friends on Wednesday evening (October 10) when a van drove past and hit her hard enough to break her shoulder and snap off the wing mirror.

Mum Hayleigh White has started a social media campaign to find the culprit as she feels the police are not doing enough.

She said: "It's absolutely shocking, my daughter walked her friend to the bus stop and they were waiting there with three other children when someone drove by so fast that they bumped up the curb and hit my daughter.

"He hit her so hard that his wing mirror snapped off and I still have it at my home. I just cannot understand how someone could hit a child with that much force and not stop to see if they are all right.

"My daughter has a broken shoulder and tissue damage in her neck and arm and obviously is extremely distressed too. The hospital gave her painkillers but she hasn't slept because she's in too much pain to lie down.

"I have four sons, one of them just started high school. Obviously every time they step out the door you are worried but this just increases that.

"We only have a zebra crossing and ideally I would like us to get traffic lights. We had another incident recently where three children were killed on the path, people need to slow down."

Hayleigh publicised the incident on Facebook, in a post that has been shared over 1,200 times, in the hopes someone will spot the van in the area.

"Ellie is my only daughter so she's very precious to me. I would like to think they did not mean to do it but surely, when they got further down the road, they would have realised their mirror was missing and they should have turned around.

"I want this person to recognise that they've injured a child and come forward so they can explain to me why they didn't stop."

"So far, I have had to do the police's work for them and I am severely disappointed. They never even turned up the night it happened, although they later apologised to me at the station for that.

"They've asked me to try to get the registration number but I don't think that's my job when I should be at home looking after my child. Instead I've been going to local businesses trying to get the CCTV footage.

"I'm worried that soon the driver could get their wing mirror fixed or hit someone else and kill them. If it had been even another inch to the side, my daughter could have died.

"It shouldn't be too hard for someone to spot as it's quite a distinctive van."

A Met Police spokesman said: "At approximately 7.45pm on Wednesday (October 10) police received a report that a 15-year-old girl received an arm injury following a road traffic collision in Pield Heath Road, Uxbridge.

"The vehicle involved did not stop at the scene and no vehicle registration was obtained.

"The caller declined LAS attendance and was advised to report the matter online.

"A report into the incident has been completed and officers from the West Area Command Unit are investigating."