The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 35-year-old man has been charged after a daylight sex attack which took place yards away from a school in Uxbridge last week.

Rakesh Kaler, of Whitehall Road, Uxbridge, was charged with attempted rape on Sunday (July 22) and appeared in custody in Willesden Magistrates' Court the following day.

The 35-year-old was remanded in custody and will next appear at Harrow Crown Court on August 20.

Police were first called to reports of a sexual assault in Cowley Road, near the junction with Cotsworld Close, at around 10am on Tuesday, July 17.

The victim, a woman in her 40s, said the sexual assault took place at 9.47am after she was approached by a man walking along the road, just yards away from Whitehall Junior School.

(Image: Google Maps)

A police cordon near Fray's River was in place throughout the day as forensic officers and officers from the Met Police remained at the scene.

Speaking to getwestlondon, a police spokesman said: "Detectives investigating a sexual assault in Cowley Road, near the junction with Cotswold Close, on July 17 have charged a man.



"Rakesh Kaler was charged with attempted rape on Sunday, July 22. He has been remanded to appear in custody at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Monday, July 23."