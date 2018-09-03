Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman could face jail unless she pays back more than £135,000 she made by renting out flats she had created without planning permission.

Nkennaya Oyidia Oke, 63, of Blossom Way, Uxbridge, turned a one-bedroom house into two self-contained flats without applying for permission from Hillingdon Council.

She then let the two flats in Russet Close, Uxbridge - one on the ground floor and one on the second storey - to a series of tenants.

Hillingdon Council’s Trading Standards and Planning Enforcement teams discovered the breach and issued a notice demanding Oke revert the property back into a single house. But she ignored the notice and carried on letting the flats.

Appearing at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on May 23, 2017, Oke was tried and found guilty of breaching the enforcement notice. The council’s Trading Standards team then stepped in to investigate the money she made by letting out the property.

She was sentenced at Isleworth Crown Court on August 1 2018. The judge made a confiscation order of £118,173 - the amount Trading Standards could prove she had earned from renting out the flats.

She must pay the sum within three months or face going to jail for two years. She was also fined £5,000 and ordered to pay more than £12,000 in costs.

Councillor Keith Burrows, the council's cabinet member for planning, transportation and recycling, said: "Mrs Oke brazenly assumed she could continue renting out the flats despite being served with a planning enforcement notice requiring her to put the house back to how it was.

"We won't tolerate that sort of behaviour in Hillingdon and I'm pleased justice has been done. I hope this result serves as a warning that we're not afraid to go the extra mile to ensure people who operate outside the law don't profit from their crimes."