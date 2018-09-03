Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman has been ordered by the court to pay nearly £10,000 in fines after she built an extension to her home in breach of planning permission.

Darshan Kingra has applied for and received planning permission for a single-storey side and rear extension to her home in Winsdor Avenue, Uxbridge.

However it emerged last year that the work carried out at her home included two extensions, one which did not comply with the permission she was granted, and another which was completely unauthorised.

Kingra, aged 49, had previously been in trouble with Hillingdon Council over an outbuilding in her garden. In 2015, the council had ordered her to take it down, but she refused. The council prosecuted her and eventually knocked the building down.

In 2017, Hillingdon Council sent Kingra numerous warnings about her extensions, but she refused to comply, resulting in a planning enforcement notice requiring her to demolish one of the extensions, which she did not have permission for.

She was also ordered to make changes to one extension, to ensure that materials used on the extension for which she had permission matched the existing building. Again Kingra refused, leading to the council pursuing her in court.

Kingra appeared at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, August 22, and was found guilty of breaching the planning enforcement notice and fined £7,500. She was also ordered to pay £2,000 costs and a £170 victim surcharge.

Kingra's previous prosecution was mentioned in court, but was not taken into consideration for the sentencing.

Councillor Keith Burrows, Hillingdon Council Cabinet Member for Planning, Transportation and Recycling, said: “We cannot allow people to ignore the planning rules that are there to protect our borough and its residents.

"We gave Mrs Kingra plenty of opportunity to bring her building work in line with the law and she failed to take suitable action. Therefore, we were left with no choice but to prosecute.

"We won’t hesitate to take similar action again if required.”