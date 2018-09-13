Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One day after violence erupted in the town centre, parents of Uxbridge High School students were told the academy will "take appropriate action if required".

The High Street became a scene of a 70-person brawl on Monday evening (September 10) which forced one store to lock its doors in response to a youth running to escape a larger group.

A 48 hour dispersal order was in place until Wednesday evening (September 12) and three youths have been arrested following the "horrific and frightening" disorder.

The "chaos" was captured on camera, showing multiple youths dressed in different school uniforms and plain dress included in the crowds which, according to one witness "swarmed" the street.

Several schools in the area were contacted by police following the mass fight which injured one person.

A reliable source, who asked to remain anonymous, claimed students from Uxbridge High School (UHS) and Swakeleys School for Girls initiated the fight.

While the head teacher of the girls' school denied the claim, the principle of UHS has failed to respond to requests for comment.

However, in an email sent to pupils' parents on Tuesday (September 11), which has been shared on social media and seen by getwestlondon, principal Nigel Clemens vowed to "take appropriate action if required" and added police had not identified any students from the school as being involved in the fight.

'Appropriate action'

"We are aware of a serious incident in Uxbridget," states the email dated Tuesday, September 11.

"We have contacted the police for further information and will be speaking to any student we believe has information about what happened, however police have not identified any UHS student as being involved at this time.

"Please rest assured that we will take appropriate action as required.

"As always, our first concern is the safety of our students."

Meanwhile, the head teacher of Swakeleys School for Girls, Sue Pryor denied claims her students started the fight or were involved in the violence at all.

Swakeleys denies claims

She told getwestlondon: "We have completed our investigations and believe that one of our girls was involved in a verbal altercation with a youth who is not from Uxbridge High School.

"There is no evidence that any of our girls were involved in starting a fight or getting involved in one."

The day after the fight several schools received an email from officers in Hillingdon vowing that "those identified will be dealt with" and warning them over a heightened police presence in the area.

The violence erupted in the town's high street at around 5.30pm and a 48-hour dispersal order was issued by police, giving officers the power to arrest anyone refusing to leave or returning to the area after being told to move on.

Video footage circulating on social media shows crowds of people pushing and shoving, resulting in one member of the public falling. He appears to be kicked while on the ground.

'Horrifying and unbelievable'

Shocked witnesses claim to have witnessed a "swarm" of youths "stamping on each other" and attempting to smash their way into a shop.

One video taken on SnapChat which has been shared widely on social media shows a member of the public escaping a crowd and being shielded by other people to prevent a further attack.

An anonymous witness described the scenes as "horrifying" and said she and her friend feared they were also going to be assaulted.

"I heard screaming and saw a security guard trying to stop the first fight but he couldn't," the woman, who asked not to be named, claimed.

(Image: Caroline Noonan)

"I saw kids losing their shoes and clothes. Some of them were filming everything instead of trying to stop their friends.

"Then some girls started fighting and one of them ran towards Clarks, the security guard caught her and so did one of her friends but the other girl ran towards her and the fighting began again, banging on the doors of the shop.

"It was really unbelievable.

"They dragged the security guard into the fight, I saw him lying on the ground desperately trying to get up as another fight broke out between some boys.

"They stepped on him several times and pushed him.

"I was scared that someone might attack me and my friend. I saw a mother and two kids standing right next to me, they look scared.

"It was actually horrifying."

'Utter madness'

Numerous residents took to social media to express their horror and outrage at the ugly scenes.

Reacting to one of the videos, an anonymous resident told getwestlondon: "Utter madness. I feel for the people shopping who see this.

"I saw the video and was shocked at the amount of people causing chaos and behaving in a disgusting manner.

"It's frightening for people shopping to witness that - it makes you feel unsafe."

(Image: Reach)

Following calls for "naming and shaming" and arrests, police announced today (Thursday September 13) that three youths have been arrested for their involvement in the disorder.

A 16-year-old female has been released under investigation after being arrested on suspicion of affray and and causing actual bodily harm (ABH).

A 14-year-old boy remains in custody on suspicion of affray while a 17-year-old male arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm (GBH), affray and handling stolen goods has been released under investigation.

Latest police statement

A Metropolitan Police spokesman confirmed the arrests on Thursday afternoon (September 13).

"Police were called at 5.36pm on Monday to reports of a disturbance in High Street, Uxbridge," he said.

"Officers attended the scene.

"A large crowd of school children present at the location were dispersed.

"No offences were witnessed by officers.

"One person was found with minor injuries. This is being investigated as an allegation of assault occasioning actual bodily harm."

"Officers will be increasing the police presence in the area deter any further incidents," he continued.

"A dispersal zone was authorised at 5.40pm and remained for 48 hours.

"Local neighbourhood policing teams continue to patrol the area."