The principal of Uxbridge High School has issued a statement responding to claims his pupils were involved in the huge town centre fight last night.

Hillingdon Police placed Uxbridge town centre in lockdown for 48 hours at 5.40pm on Monday (September 10) after about 70 youths were involved in a fight on the High Street.

Video footage shows students in Uxbridge High School uniforms were involved - alongside pupils from other schools and youths in non-uniform.

Despite denials that Uxbridge High School are involved "at this time", two police officers were spotted investigating at the school the following morning (Tuesday September 11).

Although getwestlondon made requests for an interview, Uxbridge High School principal Nigel Clemens issued a statement that said: "We are aware that the police were called to an incident in Uxbridge last night. A number of youths were present.

"The police are investigating but have not identified any Uxbridge High School students as being involved at this time. Their investigations are ongoing."

It is alleged a fight had broken out between pupils from Uxbridge High School and Uxbridge College.

A spokesman for the college said: "We are currently investigating whether a former student was in the immediate area at the time.

"We contract with all our students that they behave appropriately at all times both in and around college and appropriate action is taken should they ever fall below the expected standard."

Here is the original clip of the incident we received on Monday evening (September 10)

Getwestlondon also approached multiple schools in the area to ask if they were aware of involvement from their students and for their response to the incident.

Park Academy West London principal Juan Delgado said: "At the moment I do not know anything and cannot comment on it specifically as I don't have any details."

Swakeleys School for Girls is also yet to comment, despite video footage appearing to show students in their uniform allegedly at the scene.

You can find continuing updates on this story as it progresses on our live blog here .