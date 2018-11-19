Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you've been desperately trying to remember where you left your really thick bobble hat you'll have realised that the weather has suddenly taken a wintry turn.

And memories of our glorious summer could get ever more distant tomorrow (Tuesday) as there's a chance we might see the first snow of the winter in west London.

If we do it's only likely to be a light dusting - and perhaps no worse than sleet.

But even the lightest of wintry showers has been known to cause utter chaos on the roads and railways in the past, so it's best to be prepared.

The forecast for west London for tomorrow says: "[It will be] breezy and chilly once again on Tuesday with a lot of cloud and further showers, which could be heavy at times.

"A few of the showers could be wintry with sleet mixed-in, most likely over any hills."

Sleet is currently forecast for 11am to 1pm in Uxbridge and Harrow, with temperatures tomorrow not getting above a chilly 4 degrees.

There will be slightly less sleet in Hounslow, according to forecasters - with some falling at 11am.

And in Ealing sleet is forecast for midday.

By Wednesday, though, temperatures will have lifted again, and the slightly milder weather will lift the prospect of any more snow.

For now at least.