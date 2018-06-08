The video will start in 8 Cancel

Are you excited about Christmas yet? Of course not, it's June.

However there is exciting news if you love the season. The first ever wooden chalet traditional Christmas market will be held in Uxbridge this Winter.

Taking advantage of the festive shopping season, market organisers Savoir Fayre have announced that the market will be held in the High Street, between The Pavilions and Intu shopping centres.

Serving as the focal point for the festive season in Uxbridge, the market will feature Christmas carols, a Christmas parade and Santa's Grotto.

As if that wasn't enough, alongside the traditional market, there will be a Christmas Tavern to share the season's goodwill as well as some glasses of muled wine.

For around a fortnight, stallholders will sell traditional market crafts and gifts from the wooden chalets. The market will also host Uxbridge's Christmas lights switch-on.

Savoir Fayre are hoping the market will draw crowds from across west London and Buckinghamshire.

Described as a "not to be missed" event, the market will run in the High Street from Thursday, November 15 to Sunday, December 2.

The market will run from 9am to 8pm on Thursdays and Saturdays, 9am to 7pm on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, and 9am to 5pm on Sundays and Mondays.

The full list of stallholders is yet to be confirmed.