A West Drayton football club has offered a £1,000 reward for the return of two Jack Russell terriers that have been missing from the club since before Christmas.

Tilda and Dinky, both aged 9, went missing from their home at Uxbridge Football Club on December 23, and have not been seen since.

The social media star pooches were rescue dogs adopted by the club's manager Averill Hinde, who is appealing for their urgent, safe return.

Community members have rallied around Averill and the club to help find the dogs, who are described as "spoilt girls who love their home comforts and wouldn’t go far of their own accord".

The pampered pooches have been microchipped and neutered.

Despite posters and flyers being put up around the club and surrounding areas, and a rush of support on social media, neither dog has been found since their unexplained disappearance two weeks ago.

"I took the dogs in to the grounds of the football club and they were running around as usual and started chasing a fox," Averill told getwestlondon .

"That's nothing unusual for them but they never returned home.

"We went looking for them in the foxholes but they weren't there. We even got the fire brigade in with their snake cameras but they said the dogs weren't in the foxholes.

"That's when the RSPCA told us they had likely been stolen or taken off, which is very unusual.

"I've done everything I possibly can and I'm now getting a digger to clear out the foxholes and see if they are inside.

"The likelihood of them being alive at this point is very slim but I just need some closure."

Anyone who has seen Dinky or Tilda, or knows where they might be, is urged to call Averill on 01895 443557 or Doglost.co.uk in confidence on 0844 800 3220 / 07774 724797 with reference 123738/9.

