Three youths have been arrested after the ugly violence in Uxbridge on Monday afternoon that has shocked the town.

About 70 young people were involved in a huge fight - causing the area to be placed in lock down, with a 48-hour dispersal order issued.

The High Street descended into "chaos", as the brawl broke outside Clarks shoe shop.

At least one store locked its doors to protect a youth who had run in to escape a larger group.

Despite the fact that the incident was filmed, with footage being widely shared on social media, there were no arrests on the day of the brawl.

But this afternoon (Thursday) police have revealed that three youths have now been arrested.

A 16-year-old female has been released under investigation after being arrested on suspicion of affray and and causing actual bodily harm (ABH).

A 14-year-old boy remains in custody on suspicion of affray while a 17-year-old male arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm (GBH), affray and handling stolen goods has been released under investigation.

The violence involved youths wearing an array of school uniforms and plain clothes.

According to witnesses, "swarms" of young people "kicked and stamped on each other" while one video appears to show a member of the public being attacked by a group before escaping with the help of bystanders.

One injury was confirmed earlier this week and the force stated there will be a heightened police presence in the area following the disorder.

The latest police statement

A Metropolitan Police spokesman confirmed the arrests this afternoon (Thursday).

"Police were called at 5.36pm on Monday to reports of a disturbance in High Street, Uxbridge," he said.

"Officers attended the scene.

"A large crowd of school children present at the location were dispersed.

"No offences were witnessed by officers.

"One person was found with minor injuries. This is being investigated as an allegation of assault occasioning actual bodily harm."

"Officers will be increasing the police presence in the area deter any further incidents," he continued.

"A dispersal zone was authorised at 5.40pm and remained for 48 hours.

"Local neighbourhood policing teams continue to patrol the area."

'Utter madness'

Numerous residents took to social media to express their horror and outrage at the ugly scenes.

Reacting to one of the videos, an anonymous resident told getwestlondon: "Utter madness. I feel for the people shopping who see this.

"I saw the video and was shocked at the amount of people causing chaos and behaving in a disgusting manner.

"It's frightening for people shopping to witness that - it makes you feel unsafe."

What caused the fight to start?

One key unanswered question police will be looking to find the answer to is what caused the fight to start in the first place?

Witnesses have told how students from a number of local schools were present.

It has been claimed by a reliable source that trouble initially flared between Uxbridge High School and Swakeleys School for Girls pupils.

But Uxbridge High's head teacher said earlier this week that police "have not identified any Uxbridge High School students as being involved at this time".

And Swakeleys' head teacher said "there is no evidence that any of our girls were involved in starting a fight or getting involved in one".