Numerous schools in Uxbridge and surrounding areas have been contacted by the police after violence erupted in the town centre on Monday afternoon (September 10).

Around 70 people, including students wearing an array of different uniforms, were caught on camera during the commotion which caused one store to lock its doors.

Videos of the violence have been shared on social media and one anonymous witness said she was left "horrified" by the scenes, claiming she saw youths standing on a security guard who attempted to break up the fight.

One reliable source, who wishes to remain anonymous, claims the initial fight broke out between pupils from Swakeleys School for Girls and Uxbridge High School.

The head teacher of Swakeleys has confirmed an investigation is taking place however Uxbridge High School's head teacher has said police are yet to identify anyone from his school as being involved.

'Swarms of youths'

The violence erupted in the town's high street at around 5.30pm and a 48-hour dispersal order was issued by police, giving officers the power to arrest anyone refusing to leave or returning to the area after being told to move on.

Video footage circulating on social media shows crowds of people pushing and shoving, resulting in one member of the public falling. He appears to be kicked while on the ground.

Shocked witnesses claim to have witnessed a "swarm" of youths "stamping on each other" and attempting to smash their way into a shop.

One injury has been confirmed by the Metropolitan Police however no arrests have been made at this stage.

Several schools have received an email from officers in Hillingdon vowing that "those identified will be dealt with" and warning them over a heightened police presence in the area.

Young people have also been urged to avoid the town centre following the violence.

Claims fight began between two schools

Students wearing an array of school uniforms along with people wearing plain clothes were caught on camera during the disorder.

However, according to one reliable source the fight started between pupils from two schools - Swakeleys School for Girls and Uxbridge High School.

Responding to claims that students from her school were involved, Swakeleys head teacher Sue Pryor said: "We are aware that the police were called to an incident in Uxbridge last night.

"Our understanding is that a number of youths were present.

"The police are investigating and we are gathering information from any of our pupils who witnessed the incident to help the police in their ongoing investigations."

In an email sent to one parent and seen by getwestlondon , it was added that the school "will deal with any pupils from our school who may have been involved."

With regards to his school, Uxbridge High School's principal Nigel Clemens stated: "We are aware that the police were called to an incident in Uxbridge last night. A number of youths were present.

"The police are investigating but have not identified any Uxbridge High School students as being involved at this time. Their investigations are ongoing."

'Those identified will be dealt with'

An email from Hillingdon Police has been sent to several schools including Swakeleys and Uxbridge.

It warns that there will be a heightened police presence, urges students to avoid the town centre and adds that "those identified will be dealt with".

One video taken on SnapChat which has been shared widely on social media shows a member of the public escaping a crowd and being shielded by other people to prevent a further attack.

An anonymous witness described the scenes as "horrifying" and said she and her friend feared they were also going to be assaulted.

"I heard screaming and saw a security guard trying to stop the first fight but he couldn't," the woman, who asked not to be named, claimed.

"I saw kids losing their shoes and clothes. Some of them were filming everything instead of trying to stop their friends.

"Then some girls started fighting and one of them ran towards Clarks, the security guard caught her and so did one of her friends but the other girl ran towards her and the fighting began again, banging on the doors of the shop.

"It was really unbelievable.

"They dragged the security guard into the fight, I saw him lying on the ground desperately trying to get up as another fight broke out between some boys.

"They stepped on him several times and pushed him.

"I was scared that someone might attack me and my friend. I saw a mother and two kids standing right next to me, they look scared.

"It was actually horrifying."