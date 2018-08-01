Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It may not be time to pack away the sun cream and flip flops just yet as west London's next heatwave is almost here and the hot weather could last weeks.

Forecasts up until August 14 show Londoners will be able to enjoy temperatures of more than 30C by Saturday (August 4), with sun predicted for the next two weeks.

In boroughs such as Ealing , Hillingdon and Hounslow , temperatures will soar up to 32C on Friday (August 3), with heat dropping to 30C the following day.

Gardeners across the region, who probably rejoiced at the sight of rain last week, should prepare for the dry spell as only sunny intervals and light winds are predicted until August 14.

Less than a week ago, it hit at least 35C at Heathrow Airport and in Ealing on Thursday (July 26), making it one of the hottest days in west London ever.

According to BBC Weather, temperatures across west London on Wednesday will reach 26C, before rising to 29C tomorrow, 32C on Friday and 30C on Saturday.

From Sunday (August 5) however, forecasts suggest the heat will drop back down to below 30C and will remain in the high 20s until August 14.

(Image: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images)

Luke Miall, meteorologist for Met Office, said: "For many, Wednesday is set to be a pretty decent day, a lot of sunshine around but a bit of cloud bubbling up through the afternoon.

"Away from that, in the sunshine it's warming up and it will be a fine end to the day for Wednesday.

"As we head our way towards the end of the week we continue to see this north south split in our weather, often cloudier in the north with some outbreaks of rain.

"The best of the sunshine will be across the south, where it's going to heat up. By Friday and into the weekend temperatures could be pushing 30C or 31C."