A dance group from Uxbridge is set to appear on the live semi-final of Britain's Got Talent tonight (Tuesday, May 29).

Futunity UK, founded in 2004, is a group of "extremely talented and hard-working children and young people" who soared through the auditions, aired on ITV on Saturday (May 26).

Dressed as zombies, the group stormed the stage and impressed the judges by providing "something completely different" to the audience.

The group of dancers gained a spot in the semi-finals and will now be competing against a range of other acts who made it through to the live shows.

(Image: Britain's Got Talent/ITV)

Posting on Twitter ahead of the live show, a spokesman for the dance group said: "Please show your support for our insanely talented dancers on BGT’S live semi-finals on Tuesday.

"So proud of you all and so excited for the semis. You’ve got this Futunity UK dancers."

The second semi-final of Britain's Got Talent will air at 7.30pm on ITV.