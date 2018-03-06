The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Uxbridge College has the best "value added" teaching of any college or further education college in London, according to government figures.

The measure compares where pupils were before joining the college to their performance when they finish their A levels.

Figures released by the Department for Education show pupils at Uxbridge College are making better progress than any other A level institution in Hillingdon.

The statistic, sometimes also known as "distance travelled", includes all A level education institutions, including independent schools and grammar schools.

The progress scores are calculated for each school by the Department for Education using a statistical formula, comparing the A level results of pupils at a school with the results of students across the country with similar GCSE and Key Stage 4 results.

Amanda Washbrook, head of Uxbridge College Sixth Form Centre, said: “It’s really important to us that we help every student achieve the very best they can while they are here with us, whether they achieved Cs or A*s at GCSE.

(Image: Uxbridge College)

"Increasingly, measures of progress such as the A level value added score are viewed as the best indicator of how well a school or college is doing for its students.

"It’s good to see that the Department for Education data that has just been published reflects the hard work of all of my staff and the excellent progress our A level students are making.”

The top A level results in Hillingdon were claimed by Northwood's independent girls schools.

St Helen's School achieved an "average grade" of B+ and Northwood College for Girls a B.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .