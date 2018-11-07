Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Uxbridge residents who can't wait until December for Christmas, will be pleased to hear that it is coming to town a little earlier this year.

The Christmas lights will be officially turned on at 5pm on November 18 outside Uxbridge Tube station after a day of holiday celebrations.

This includes the Christmas Parade through the town centre, featuring stilt walkers and choirs, and Christmas activities at intu Uxbridge centre from 1pm.

(Image: Uxbridge Gazette)

General manager of intu Uxbridge Laurie Taylor said: “Our seasonal extravaganza of decorations, festive displays and fun experiences will give families something to look at and enjoy at every turn.

"We’ll be inspiring Christmas cheer and merriness to all shoppers and making it truly magical for the little ones.

"We’ll make sure this really is the most wonderful time of the year for you all, and we can’t wait to see you there.”

(Image: Uxbridge Gazette)

Later in the month, from November 26, intu Uxbridge will extend its opening hours for Christmas shoppers, opening from 9.30am-8pm on weekdays, 9am-8pm on Saturdays and 11am-5pm on Sundays and Christmas Eve.

From November 24, the centre sees the return of its popular Christmas Experience, featuring four festive zones, right up until Christmas Eve.

Children who collect stickers from the Snow Zone, the Tree Zone, the Gingerbread House and the Christmas Workshop will receive a selfie with Santa and a free gift.

Until December 14, the Christmas Experience will be open on Saturdays 11am-7pm and Sundays 11am-5pm.

From December 15, it will be open on weekdays too, from 11am-7pm, although ending at 5pm on December 23 and 3pm on Christmas Eve.

Tickets are £5 (or £1 for under 2s) and all profits go to HALO Children’s Foundation, which supports children and their families after the loss of a loved one.