A child rapist from Uxbridge has been jailed after a jury convicted him of three counts of rape against a young girl under the age of 13.

Stephen Deville was also charged with two counts of sexual assault against the same girl and was sentenced to 18 years in prison at Reading Crown Court on Friday (January 19).

Deville, 37, carried out his "horrendous crimes" against the victim between March and April 2015 in Slough.

He was arrested on July 11 2017 and charged in September before being convicted by a jury at the court in December following a five-day trial.

The judge put Deville on a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for life.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Alethea Cox of the Child Abuse Investigation Unit, said: “I welcome the significant sentence handed down to Stephen Deville.

"This is a fantastic result for the victim and her family who will no doubt have a difficult road ahead as they come to terms with Deville’s horrendous crimes.

"I hope this case will reassure victims that we will work to support you, safeguard you and get justice for you.

"I would urge anybody out there who has suffered abuse or has any information about abuse to come forward and report it to police.”

An NSPCC spokesperson said: “Deville’s young victim showed tremendous courage to help put him behind bars for his abhorrent crimes.

“By coming forward, she not only brought her abuser to justice but may well have saved other children in the process. It is vital that she is receiving all the support she needs.

“It’s important to educate young people about abuse from an early age and the NSPCC encourages parents to talk about sexual abuse with their children using the age-appropriate PANTS rule, with resources available at www.NSPCC.org.uk/PANTS .

“Children should also know that they will get support when they speak out and Childline is available free of charge 24/7 on 0800 1111 for children to call for help and advice.”

