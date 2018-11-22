The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

New photos taken in the immediate aftermath of a crash in Uxbridge have revealed a road strewn with debris and a completely ruined bus windscreen.

A 222 bus collided with a lamppost, according to police, in an incident which caused a huge traffic jam during the morning rush hour on Thursday (November 22).

Transport for London will carry out a "full investigation" into what happened.

This website understands a witness reported the Oxford Road crash to the emergency services at 5am, as soon as they became aware of what had happened.

However the crash had reportedly happened at 4.45am or before.

(Image: Debbie Bull)

The Metropolitan Police confirmed on Thursday morning (November 22) that the driver of the bus was injured in the crash.A police spokesman added: "Officers attended and found a bus had been involved in a collision with a lamppost, which had then fallen across the road.

“The London Ambulance Service (LAS) and London Fire Brigade also attended.

“The road has been closed.

(Image: Debbie Bull)

“None of the passengers on the bus were injured. The driver was treated at the scene by paramedics for minor injuries.”

A Transport for London spokesman said: "At approximately 5am this morning a route 222 double deck bus operated by Metroline collided with a lamp post at the junction of Oxford Road and Harefield Road.

“Emergency services attended the scene but there were no serious injuries. A full investigation is underway.”

A huge recovery operation was mounted to remove the wreckage of the double decker.

(Image: Debbie Bull)

Photos taken as traffic queues grew revealed that the remains of a lamppost were put in the back of a lorry.

A recovery vehicle was also seen ready to tow the bus wreckage away.

Although all lanes were reopened shortly after 10am, it was not until 11am that all local bus services returned to normal.

(Image: @TheRealDeeKay86)

Were you affected? Email liam.trim@reachplc about this or another local story to have your say.

You can also comment below.

Want more news? Go to our homepage or follow us on Facebook