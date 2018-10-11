Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Public Health England has confirmed three cases of salmonella linked to a batch of liquid egg white.

Moicrobiological investigations on "a number of batches" of Dr Zak's Barn Farmed Liquid Egg White found that they were contaminated with Salmonella of the same strain as the one found in those with the infection.

While there have been three confirmed cases of salmonella in those who consumed the product, a further five cases are being investigated by Public Health England

The product was recalled in late September , which is still in force. While the initial recall concerned a single batch of products, it is now understood that batches with expiry dates up to February 2019 may be affected.

Anyone who has bought the product can take it to the store they purchased it from, for a full refund.

While the majority of people infected have recovered from the infection, it could have caused a serious illness for those with weakened immune systems, including young children and the elderly.

(Image: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images/Cancer Research UK)

Symptoms of the infection include diarrhoea, stomach cramps and sometimes vomiting and fever.

Cooking thoroughly, washing fruit and vegetables and washing your hands after going to the bathroom are among the ways to prevent the spread of the infection.

Tina Potter, Head of Incidents at the Food Standards Agency said: "If you have bought this product please check the details on our recall notices.

"We’re aware the affected batches could have a use-by date up to February 2019.

"If you’re storing the product from the recalled batches at home, do not eat the product, but return it to the store where it was purchased for a full refund."

Dr Nick Phin, Deputy Director, National Infection Service, Public Health England, said: "Most of those affected have now recovered. However, Salmonella can cause a serious infection in those with weakened immune systems or in vulnerable groups including babies, the elderly or pregnant women.

"We’re aware that the high-protein product may be purchased by people for bodybuilding purposes. Symptoms of a Salmonella infection include diarrhoea, stomach cramps and sometimes vomiting and fever.

"There are simple steps to stop its spread, including cooking food thoroughly, washing fruit and vegetables and washing your hands after using the bathroom.

"Anyone who is concerned about symptoms should contact their GP or out-of-hours service in the first instance."