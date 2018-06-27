The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Residents in Hillingdon are urged to keep a close eye out after a child - aged just seven - has gone missing.

The missing boy is described as black, 3ft tall, of a slim build and is wearing a white t-shirt, blue shorts and orange trainers.

Hillingdon Police put out an urgent appeal on their Facebook page on Wednesday evening (June 27) after the child disappeared.

In a post online, a spokesperson for the borough force wrote: "We are looking for a seven year old boy missing from The Larches in Hillingdon.

"He is a black Male, 3ft, slim build, white t shirt, blue shorts and orange trainers."

UPDATE as of 7.05pm on Wednesday (June 27):