There are growing fears for the safety of a mum and her one-year-old boy missing from Feltham.

Miriam Alkiviades, 35 and her son Marley were reported missing at 10am on Saturday (August 25) when they didn't turn up to a family event in Kingston.

Their disappearance is said to be "very out of character" and their family are increasingly scared for their welfare.

Metropolitan Police have launched an appeal to find the mother and son and urge anyone who may have seen them to come forward.

A Met Police spokesman said: "Miriam Alkiviades was reported missing at around 10 am on Saturday after failing to attend a family engagement in Kingston.

"This is described as very out of character and her family are concerned for their welfare.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

"She is believed to be in the company of her one-year-old son Marley."

It is unknown where Miriam may have gone but she could be in the Hounslow area.

Anyone who sees Miriam is asked to call police on 101 quoting 18MIS034398.