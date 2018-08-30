The video will start in 8 Cancel

An urgent appeal to find a teenage girl missing from Harlesden , Brent has been launched by police.

14-year-old Khadija Mohamed is described by police as "high risk" and has not been seen since the early hours of Wednesday morning (August 29).

There are growing fears for her safety and police have appealed to members of public for help locating her.

On Thursday morning Brent police tweeted a picture of the teenager alongside the message: "HIGH RISK MISSING CHILD. Police need your help to find Khadija MOHAMED 14yrs who has been reported missing from her home in Harlesden, Brent. If seen please call 999 Ref 18MIS034875."

Anyone who sees Khadija or has information concerning her whereabouts is urged to come forward and speak to police.

If you have seen Khadija or have information about her whereabouts call 999 and quote the reference number 18MIS034875.