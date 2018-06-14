The video will start in 8 Cancel

Transport police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a woman reported a child was sexually assaulted on a Bakerloo line train.

The incident was reported to have taken place on a southbound service at around 8.55pm on June 3. The train was travelling between Maida Vale and Edgware Road Underground stations at the time.

The "inappropriate manner" in which the man was treating the child was reported to British Transport Police by a woman who had witnessed the incident on the Tube train.

Following the report, police arrested a man on suspicion of sexual assault. He has since been released on police bail.

Detectives for British Transport Police are looking to speak with any commuters who may have been travelling on the train at this time and witnessed the incident on the Tube train.

A spokesman for BTP said: "If you saw a man act in an inappropriate way towards a child, then please get in touch as a matter of urgency."

You can contact BTP by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 328 of 13/06/2018. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.