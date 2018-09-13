Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Plans to shift Royal Brompton Hospital 's children's heart and lung facilities to a new site are progressing, as its bosses update local leaders on the plan to save the services.

The plans could take more than a decade to be fully realised according to the trust that runs the Brompton, the historic home of the UK's largest cardiac and respiratory medical centre.

The prospect of the hospital moving its heart and lung facilities farther afield to satisfy NHS conditions is being closely watched by Royal Borough of Kensington & Chelsea Council, which has heard concerns from local residents about the future of the services.

The Royal Brompton and Harefield NHS Foundation Trust presently runs its children's cardiac services half a mile off-site from its main hospital campus, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital .

However, the location meant the hospital failed to meet NHS England's updated national guidelines for paediatric heart surgery, which now require hospitals' children's services to be located together on a single site.

The trust was forced to come up with an alternative plan late last year. The still-developing plan, which has NHS England's conditional support, was presented in an update to Kensington & Chelsea Council's adult social care and health scrutiny committee on Monday night.

The trust's report said if the children's heart services had been scrapped, its paediatric intensive care unit would also have had to have been closed, which the report said would have had a "knock-on" impact on its specialist respiratory services too.

Last April, NHS England declined to support the trust's initial plan to save the services on its current campus, involving the creation of a new children's cardiac and respiratory facility, including paediatric intensive care, at Chelsea and Westminster.

Three months later, the trust and King's Health Partners submitted a second joint proposal to leave Chelsea and Westminster, and collaborate to consolidate all heart and lung services for adults and children on the site of St Thomas Hospital, at Westminster Bridge.

The Brompton would also partner with the Evelina Children's Hospital to provide paediatric services.

The result would be an international centre of excellence in cardiovascular and respiratory treatment and research, the report to the committee said.

However, the services will need to stay at Chelsea for some time yet, as the development of a new centre is estimated to take seven to 10 years, including time for public consultation, and the partners to provide a business case for the proposal to NHS England.

A trust spokesman said it would be too early to speculate the specific cost of the project, which would be funded by the sale of the Royal Brompton Hospital site in Chelsea.

NHS England announced conditional support for the new plans last November, but emphasised the partners had to demonstrate "convincing progress" for their plan.

The trust's report said combining the adult and children's services would give the health services access to a population of 12 million, including the largest cystic fibrosis and severe asthma populations in Europe, which would make it easier to perform clinical research and trials.

This would enhance the new centre's ability to attract large scale academic and commercial partnerships with technology and pharmaceutical industries, the report added.

Committee chairman Cllr Robert Freeman told the meeting its role would be to decide whether decommissioning the services at the historic Brompton would be in the interest of people who used the local health services.

He referenced the ability of pregnant woman with heart conditions to make joint appointments at Chelsea and Westminster currently.

An RBKC spokesman said the council would be keeping an eye on the plans.

He said: "We share the concerns of our residents and we hope the dialogue continues. Our number one focus is to seek assurances on health provision in our borough. We want the current level maintained or improved even further.

"Following the meeting this week, it is clear that our communities - and the council - need far more clarity on the options and far more detail."

The committee will hear from NHS England representatives on the plans at its next meeting on October 16. A full public consultation on the proposals is scheduled by next summer.