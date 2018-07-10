Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

West Londoners will have a chance to gain free qualifications if they land one of the 700 to 1,000 jobs on offer to steward at the Notting Hill Carnival.

As part of the annual recruitment drive for event stewards, carnival organisers have announced they have funding for the first time this year to offer free training towards a career in security and events.

The steward positions are on offer over the two days of the street party, held on the August bank holiday period. They will include training for successful local applicants.

While the jobs are open to anyone, the free training is limited to people living in the carnival’s footprint, who are resident in the boroughs of Kensington & Chelsea, Westminster, Hammersmith and Fulham or Brent.

Carnival director Matthew Phillip said the scheme would provide much-needed employment for local people who live in the community, who would get the kind of qualifications required to work at venues such as Wembley Stadium.

He said: “There’s a lot of work in events in London, apart from the regular work at bars, there’s New Year’s Eve, Pride in London - lots of events that need people.”

The training for a Security Industry Authority (SIA) qualification usually costs about £500 upfront.

Mr Phillip encouraged people to take advantage of the offer who might otherwise struggle to afford the five days of training required to apply for the carnival’s stewarding scheme with McKenzie Arnold Security.

“It’s a lot of money to come up with yourself, and there’s not a lot of employers who would pay for that,” he said.

The free training scheme has been funded by a £100,000 grant from the Mayor of London.

Applicants could alternatively opt for National Vocation Qualification (NVQ) training at level two for free through the scheme, which involves two days of training.

There are 768 positions on offer for the Sunday and 1,068 for the Monday. Applicants need to be 18 or over and available on both days.

The organisers say applicants need to have great communication skills, be comfortable standing for long periods of time and be available on August 26 and 27, when the carnival takes place.

Mr Phillip said stewards would be expected to have local knowledge, and would be allocated into groups of 20 to 60, who will be tasked with monitoring crowd safety and organising the parade’s 3.5-mile-long route during the event.

The pay rate is £10.20 per hour, and the shifts are either 10 or 12 hours.

The carnival is seeking applications from people who already have SIA or NVQ Level 2 in spectator safety, or one year’s stewarding experience.

For more information on the stewarding positions email stewarding@nhcarnival.org