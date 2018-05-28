Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The first footage of the new Elizabeth line trains being tested in the tunnels under London has been released, along with unseen pictures of the stations nearing completion.

A huge amount of work is taking place beneath the streets of London in preparation for the opening of the Elizabeth line, Europe's biggest infrastructure project, in December.

All the platform screen doors are installed along with overhead power equipment and the new stations are now being fitted with architectural finishes and mechanical and electrical equipment.

The line will officially open from central London to Abbey Wood from December 2018, connecting Paddington to Canary Wharf in just 17 minutes.

The new Elizabeth line trains are being tested between Abbey Wood and Canary Wharf using the line’s new automatic train control system, which operates in the central section of the route.

Earlier this week, the overhead power equipment was switched on in the remaining section between Westbourne Park and Stepney, which means that the tunnels are now fully energised.

Simon Wright, Crossrail chief executive and programme director said: “Construction of the Elizabeth line is now in its final stages with a huge effort underway to complete and commission this fantastic new railway.

"Significant progress continues to made with station fit-out heading towards completion, installation of platform screen doors complete, electrical equipment being switched on and train testing in the tunnels underway.”

Later this year, the first completed infrastructure will be handed over to Transport for London, who will lead the trial operations and commissioning phase before December.

Mark Wild, managing director of the Elizabeth line, added: “With just seven months to go until the opening of the Elizabeth line, which will transform travel across the city, it’s great to see testing ramping up beneath the streets of London.

"The new trains that will provide better, quicker and more comfortable journeys for hundreds of thousands of people each day are now running through the tunnels at speeds of up to 60mph.

"Much more hard work is still to be done on completing stations, testing signalling and training staff. This is now underway to ensure that people can enjoy the Elizabeth line in December.”