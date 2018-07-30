Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An "inadequate" care home in Southall has been put into special measures after health inspectors found the service was not safe, effective or well led.

Telford Lodge care home, which cares for those with dementia, physical disabilities, adults over 65 and those needing personal care, has been rated "inadequate" by the Care Quality Commission .

In their report, published on July 14, inspectors said they found eight breaches relating to person-centred care, safe care and treatment, premises and equipment, good governance and staffing.

During the unannounced visit on May 9, inspectors saw "unsafe practises that could put people at risk".

These included a person using a wheelchair without footplates and half-full drink containers that "posed a risk of making people ill" because it wasn't possible to determine how long they had been left out.

The report says: "Medicines management was inconsistent and audits did not always identify discrepancies to help ensure people always received their medicines in a safe way.

"The environment did not always meet people's needs and we saw worn furniture in the home, unused equipment sitting on the floor and broken furniture in the garden.

"Furthermore, the provider did not follow best practice guidance for dementia friendly environments so that people lived in surroundings suitable to their needs."

The care home's level of safety, effectiveness and leadership were labelled "inadquate", with the categories for responsiveness and level of caring requiring improvement.

In November 2017, a breach of regulation in relation to staffing levels was found because the service "did not have enough staff or staff were not being deployed in a way that met the needs of the people".

During the inspection in May, they found they had "not improved staffing sufficiently to meet regulation".

Telford Lodge was given an overall rating of "Inadequate" and was therefore put in special measures. The care home will be reviewed again within six months.

The inspectors added: "If not enough improvement is made within this time frame so that there is still a rating of inadequate, we will take action to begin the process of preventing the provider from operating this service."

Although the home has been placed in special measures, the report says workers supported people to have choice around decisions and said people's needs were assessed before they moved to the home.

Residents and relatives also said they were satisfied with the "individual way their care was being provided", with one saying they "cannot fault" the staff.

Another suggested the Telford Lodge "is a home from home" and one said: "Never once have I walked out of here and felt unhappy."

Speaking to getwestlondon on Monday (July 30), a spokesman for Telford Lodge said: "We are currently working on all the shortcomings and will transform this care home to be the best in this area."