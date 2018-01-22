Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A week-long crackdown on illegal mobile phone use while driving was launched on Monday (January 22).

Metropolitan Police's Roads and Transport Policing Command has joined forces with Transport for London (TfL) to step up efforts to enforce the law and address the offence directly.

They will be patrolling collision hotspot areas in an unmarked HGV cab, which provides an elevated vantage point for them to see motorists if they are using a phone while driving.

The cab is fitted with cameras to evidentially film non-compliant drivers.

Officers who spot any unlawful behaviour by motorists, lorry drivers, cyclists and other road users will then notify policing colleagues to intercept them.

The week of action coincides with Operation Safeway, which aims to reduce the number of deaths and serious injuries on London’s roads and make them safer.

Any road user found committing traffic offences such as travelling too fast, failure to wear seat belts, red light violation, failure to comply with advanced stop lines, vehicle defects and no insurance, will be met with robust enforcement action, the Met said.

In addition, road safety advice and information will be provided to the public, where appropriate.

Commander Neil Jerome, from the Territorial Policing Command, said: "The Met is working hard to reduce collisions and the number of people killed or seriously injured on London’s roads.

"Throughout the week of action, traffic officers will be focused on non-compliant motorists who unlawfully use hand-held mobile devices while driving, or commit other road violations which pose a very real danger to themselves, other drivers and pedestrians.

"This is about reminding all road users of the importance of keeping themselves and others safe when on London's roads and that means concentrating on safe driving."

Steve Burton, director of transport for London’s Compliance and Policing at TfL, said: "Using a hand held phone or other devices, such as tablets, while driving is both selfish and dangerous as it makes drivers four times more likely to be involved in a collision, which could have tragic consequences.

"This police led Mobile Phone Week of Action shows that this type of dangerous behaviour will not be tolerated."

