London firefighters are "disgusted" by the intensive questioning of one of their own at the Grenfell Inquiry, a trade union meeting has heard.

During his three days in the witness box, the firefighter who led the response to the Grenfell fire broke down in tears after he was shown footage of people shouting "get out" as the fire spread.

North Kensington night watch manager Michael Dowden told the inquiry he had not been trained to know when to abandon the "stay put" mantra and evacuate a tower block.

Fire Brigades Union (FBU) general secretary Matt Wrack, who has been attending the inquiry, said the questioning the firefighter had faced had concerned others yet to face the inquiry.

Mr Wrack spoke about the firefighters' morale at a meeting lobbying for the relaunch of the Hammersmith , Fulham , Kensington & Chelsea Trades Union Council, on Thursday (June 27).

He said firefighters were "disgusted" by the treatment of their colleague, who was originally set to be questioned for one day, but has since stretched into three.

He said the Metropolitan Police had questioned about 1,000 firefighters involved in the Grenfell response as part of the inquiry- each often being interviewed for two to six hours, with many interviewed a second time.

Mr Wrack told trade unionists gathered at the Maxilla Social Club, London Fire Brigade (LFB) firefighter members were "disgusted" by their colleague's treatment at the inquiry.

He added that the FBU supported the inquiry, but he felt the inquiry was starting in the wrong place by focusing on the night of the fire first, referencing the tower's combustible cladding.

"They've got everything back to front," Mr Wrack told the meeting. "The people that actually authorised putting that stuff on that building… the contractors who actually did the work, the businesses that sold them that material are not the ones being asked difficult questions - it's the people who turned up on the night.”

Mr Wrack said while domestic fires had reduced drastically in modern times, due to improved safety standards and building materials, the force had also suffered from staff cuts, and station closures the union believed left communities at risk.

He said the LFB was the UK's best-resourced brigade, and he was concerned about outside brigades' ability to respond to a similar scale fire, given other tower blocks around the UK had been found to have similar cladding to Grenfell.

“When fires happen people still deserve the right to a decent response, they deserve the same speed of response, in my view, but if you close the fire station, you slow down the response.”

He told the meeting the focus of the inquiry should look into the past and examine cuts to council housing, public services and local authority resourcing, as well as the deregulation of the building industry and fire safety testing regimes.

“I must say I am absolutely disgusted and shocked that the complacency that lies behind what happens still exists.”

Justice 4 Grenfell campaigner Moyra Samuels told Mr Wrack there was "enormous" support from the community.

"In this community, we are a little bit sick and tired of the authorities, the media that think that we're stupid, that we don't know who the real culprits are.”