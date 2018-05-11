Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Union bosses and business leaders have lent their support to Heathrow ahead of a Parliamentary vote to approve a third runway .

The airport's lengthy battle for extension now awaits a vote by MPs in the coming months. British Chamber of Commerce (BCC) and the TUC Union have called on those politicians to "crack on" with approving the additional runway at Heathrow airport.

The TUC Union joins Unite, GMB, Community and BALPA unions in supporting the project which, if granted outline approval in a vote expected before the summer, will allow Heathrow to build a North-West Runway.

The controversial runway, which would extend over the M25, will lead to the loss of several houses as well as compulsory and voluntary purchase agreements where Heathrow buy out some homeowners living near the new runway.

However 78,000 people work directly at Heathrow Airport and the local economies of Hillingdon , Hounslow and Ealing , as well as Slough and Spelthorne, are heavily influenced by the airport.

Heathrow's own polling shows cross-party support for the expansion of the airport, estimating that 75% of MPs support the airport's bid.

As well as constructing a new runway, Heathrow plan to separate the airport into Western and Eastern terminals, with plans for a significant amount of the construction to be carried out off-site, in areas across the United Kingdom.

There are also plans to widen and redesign the M25, including the segregation of airport traffic from local traffic to minimise the impact of expansion to local communities.

Increasing cargo capacity and improving rail connectivity, particularly to the south and west, as well as capitalising on High Speed 2, are all priorities for the expansion team at Heathrow.

If approved, the entire project would could around £14 billion, say Heathrow Airport Limited, and will take until 2026 to complete.

British Chambers of Commerce Director General Dr Adam Marshall said: “Business communities across the UK are clear - it’s time to get on with the job of expanding Heathrow, and we are counting on our politicians to give this vital project the green light.

"Expansion will deliver business opportunities for suppliers around the UK, new domestic flights into our hub airport, bring in more overseas investment and tourism, and help British firms reach trade opportunities around the world. It’s time to crack on.”

TUC Head of Organisation, Services and Skills Kevin Rowan said: “Expanding Heathrow will unlock thousands of jobs and millions of pounds in economic benefits at a critical time for workers across the UK.

"With thousands of new jobs, a doubling of the number of airport apprenticeships to 10,000 and billions in economic benefits on offer at no cost to the taxpayer – we urge our politicians to back Britain’s workers by expanding Heathrow.”