The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are investigating a "suspicious" fire in Ladbroke Grove after a person was found dead in the remains of the property.

London Fire Brigade were called to the fire at a maisonette in Appleford Road at 2.33pm on Sunday (June 24).

It took the four engines and 21 firefighters over an hour to get the fire under control, and the first floor of the maisonette was destroyed in the fire.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus were able to enter the building and discovered a body. It is not yet known if the victim was male or female.

Metropolitan Police and paramedics were called and the flat was searched but no other casualties have been reported.

(Image: Google)

Detectives in Kensington and Chelsea are working alongside fire brigade investigators to establish what caused the fire, which was described as "suspicious".

A number of neighbouring flats were evacuated and a police cordon was placed around the flat.

Police have not yet made any arrests in connection with the fire and are continuing to make enquiries.

The scene of the fire is just a few hundred metres from Grenfell Tower , where just over a year ago, 71 people died in a catastrophic fire.

Kensington MP Emma Dent Coad tweeted that she was at the scene of the fire, while Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea tweeted about their shock.

"Everyone at the council is shocked and saddened to hear of a death in Ladbroke Grove today," the tweet read.

"Police are investigating the cause of a fire in a house on Appleford Road. If you need emotional support please call NHS at 0800 0234 650. Please follow LondonFire for more information"