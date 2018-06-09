The video will start in 8 Cancel

An unexplained police cordon has been in place in Headstone Manor Recreation Ground in Harrow for more than 24 hours.

Officers have been present at the cordon since Friday morning (June 8), however no explanation has been given for the cordon and police presence.

An area of the park at Headstone Lane was taped off on Friday, near Pinner Park school and the Hugs and Giggles Nursery, close to the bollards.

getwestlondon has repeatedly enquired about the police cordon but have been given very few details about what has happened.

A spokeswoman for Metropolitan Police confirmed that police were investigating at the park but said they were unable to provide full details at this stage.

The park, nestled between Wealdstone , North Harrow and Pinner , includes a 15th Century manor house.

The section of the 57-acre park has been closed since Friday.

Witnesses reported seeing police dogs and forensics officers at the scene on Friday.

The park is home to Pinner Albion Football Club, Headstone Manor Football Club, West Harrow Cricket Club and Bessborough Cricket Club.