A desperate search for a mum is underway after a foetus was discovered abandoned in an east London park.

The foetus was found on Thursday morning (October 4) in Valentines Park, in Ilford, prompting a frantic search effort the mum.

The foetus is believed to have been abandoned in the park in the early hours of Thursday, and is understood to be at between 12 and 20 weeks gestation.

Metropolitan Police in Redbridge were called the park shortly after 10.30am today and discovered the foetus.

Detectives are urging the woman to get in touch with police following concerns over her welfare. They are asking her to contact emergency services in order to access the medical care she may require.

At the same time, enquiries are being made into the circumstances surrounding the abandoning of the foetus.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Area Command Unit on 101.