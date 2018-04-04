Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An under-used community hall in Feltham has been approved for use as an Islamic centre.

A final decision has been made following the recommendation for Feltham Assembly Hall, in Feltham Park, Hounslow Road, to be used to its true "potential".

It has been agreed the Feltham branch of the Hounslow Islamic Relief Association (HIRA) will take over the grounds under a new 20-year lease at a rent of £12,000 per year.

In addition £100,000 will be injected into the building for repair works carried out by the tenant over the next five years, the report states.

The move will result in the removal of management from Fusion who currently manage and operate the hall on behalf of Hounslow Council.

A number of reasons for the recommendation have been cited including better use of the building which is not currently being used to its true "potential" as a community facility.

The council said it has sought community proposals but with "limited interest in the site" it is seen as something of a "white elephant".

Feltham HIRA are in fact the only potential applicant and a termination notice will be served on Fusion, resulting in potential job losses.

It will mean they will be responsible for the upkeep of the site and will manage further letting of space to potential hirers and are permitted to provide use of the facilities to the local authority at no cost.

A council document states: "Feltham HIRA has direct experience in managing and running community centres which the council believe will better promote the use of this community building.

"The increased income coupled with the expected increase in community usage will makes the Feltham Assembly Hall a much more viable asset."

Feltham HIRA currently operate out of a property in Hounslow Road, close to Feltham Assembly Hall.

In the past Feltham Assembly Hall has been used for sports activities, exhibitions, birthday parties, the Hounslow Older People's Festival and much more.

A single member decision was made by councillor Samia Chaudhary, cabinet member for green policy and leisure, in which she agreed to the terms in the report, on Thursday (March 29).

A Hounslow Council spokesperson said: “Feltham Assembly Hall is a council owned, community facility which is currently managed by Fusion Lifestyle.

“The council has asked the lead member for green policy and leisure to consider leasing the hall to Feltham HIRA.

“Feltham HIRA will take over the management of the site, which members of the public and community groups can hire. Any organisation currently using the site will continue to do so.

"The site will not be converted into a mosque, although religious groups can hire the facility.

“As part of the leasing arrangement, Feltham HIRA will also be expected to raise £100,000 to fund much-needed essential maintenance which will improve the hall’s current condition and ensure it can continue to be used as a community hub for years to come.”

