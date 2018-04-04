The video will start in 8 Cancel

There are fears the UK Cat Killer has have left their mark in Harrow as a fox was found decapitated in a back garden.

Police are working with South Norwood Animal Rescue and Liberty (SNARL) to establish if the death is linked to the notorious animal killer after the fox remains were found in Cowbridge Road on Wednesday (April 4).

Residents woke to find the disturbing discovery and alerted police.

A spokesman for Harrow Police told getwestlondon : "Occupants discovered (the fox) this morning.

"It’s head had been cut cleanly off and also the tail.

"It was seen yesterday and appeared lethargic so it’s possible it was drugged or poisoned.

"The Met Police are working with SNARL, who are an animal welfare organisation, to establish if it bears the same hallmarks of the M25 Cat Killer [another name used for the UK Cat Killer]."

SNARL confirmed that they are in contact with the council regarding the fox and are "making arrangements to view the body".

Harrow Police is advising residents to keep pets safe at night as much as possible and to report any suspicious activity to them.

