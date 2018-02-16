Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Uber has promised to clean up its act by announcing a raft of new measures to "enhance driver and rider safety".

The private hire giant said it has introduced the new features "after listening to feedback from drivers, riders, local regulators and the police".

The announcement comes a day after TfL published its new Private Hire Policy Document, taking aim at private hire operators like Uber.

The changes include a new UK policy as to how Uber deals with the reporting of serious issues to police.

Already in use in London, Uber will now report issues to police itself, providing evidence directly, rather than asking individuals who have been victims of an incident to report it themselves.

Uber has said that it will now be the one making the reports of serious incidents on behalf of riders and passing information directly to police.

(Image: PA)

A new 24/7 support line is being made available to both drivers and riders to deal with serious issues that may arise.

From March, in addition to the driver's name and vehicle details, passengers will also be told the licensing authority and private hire licence number of the driver they are going to be riding with.

Other new safety features include drivers being able to share their trip locations, something passengers can already do.

In addition drivers have to go offline for six straight hours after 10 hours of time on a trip with a passenger or on their way to pick up a passenger after confirming a trip request. After the six hours, drivers can go online again to receive trip requests.

The move is to prevent tired drivers from jeopardising passenger safety.

A day before Uber announced its new safety policy on Friday (February 16), TfL had promised to crack down on the private hire trade in London.

(Image: PA)

New policies may include forcing drivers to take advanced driving tests and ending exemptions from the Congestion Charge.

The policy highlighted the need to reduce traffic in the capital by 10-15% by 2041 despite an expected increase in population of more than 2 million.

In October, TfL and Sadiq Khan took the decision not to renew Uber's licence to be a private hire operator, and are now in the midst of a lengthy appeals process.

