Two young men have been hospitalised with stab injuries after a fight broke out in Harrrow .

Police were called to Grange Farm Close in Harrow at about 6.20pm on Tuesday (May 22) to reports of a fight.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two men, believed to be 20 and 24-years-old, nearby. Both men were suffering with stab wounds.

London Ambulance Service were called and the two men were rushed to a north London hospital for treatement. The men remain in hospital, where their condition has been described as stable by a Metropolitan Police spokesman.

Neither men are believed to have sustained life-threatening injuries and no arrests have been made as police continue to make enquiries.

The incident took place in one of the streets behind the South Harrow police station, which was retained as Harrow's 24-hour police station late last year following a public campaign .

Just hours before the stabbings, Labour MP for Harrow West, Gareth Thomas had made a House of Commons address pleading for more police on the streets of Harrow.

"What I and my constituents worry about is the decline in the visibility of the police presence on our streets in Harrow" said the MP.

"I therefore take this opportunity to underline to the minister the profound concern, particularly from London MPs cross party but from others about the lack of sufficient resources for the Metropolitan Police".