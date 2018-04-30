The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 50-year-old woman and 24-year-old woman have been arrested after police were called to reports of a "suspicious item" in Hayes on Monday afternoon (April 30).

Part of Uxbridge Road was placed in lockdown shortly after 1pm as police attended an address in nearby Addison Way.

Explosives officers assessed the "suspicious item" and "made it safe" while surrounding roads were closed.

Uxbridge Road was reopened between Coldharbour Lane and Church Road at around 3pm, but Addison Way stayed shut as police remained at the scene.

Metropolitan Police confirmed the item had been sent for "forensic investigation". There were no reported injuries in the incident.

A Met spokesman said: "Police were called at 1.06pm on Monday to reports of a suspicious item at an address in Addison Way, Hayes.

"Officers attended and the road was closed off. Explosives officers attended and made the item safe.

"The item has been sent for forensic examination."

They added: "Two women, aged 51 and 24, were arrested at the scene under the Explosive Substance Act.

"They have been taken to a west London police station where they remain in custody.

"Officers are open minded regarding a motive for the incident and enquiries continue."

Detectives from the Met's Counter Terrorism Command have been informed as is routine but the incident is not believed to be terrorist-related.