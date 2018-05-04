The video will start in 8 Cancel

Two teenage boys have been charged after a man was allegedly subjected to homophobic abuse on board a Jubilee Line Tube train in October.

The victim was reportedly physically and verbally assaulted and said to be made to apologise for being gay on board a Jubilee Line train at North Greenwich station on October 21 at 11pm.

A 17-year-old boy from Newham has been charged with a public order offence in connection with incident.

A the 16-year-old boy, also from Newham, has been charged with assault by beating.

The pair are due to appear at Bexley Magistrates’ Court on Friday, May 11.

British Transport Police confirmed the charges were issued by postal requisition.