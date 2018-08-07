The video will start in 8 Cancel

Two people were rushed to hospital and one more injured after a car crash in Stanmore ahead of the morning rush hour.

Two women had to be cut free by firefighters after the crash, involving two cars, at the junction of Broadway and Marsh Lane on Tuesday morning (August 7).

Police, two ambulance crews, a fire engine and fire rescue crew were called to the scene at around 6.40am.

The roof of one car had to be completely cut off in order to free passengers from the wreckage.

A London Fire Service spokeswoman said: "There were two vehicles in the collision and we released two women were trapped by cutting off the roof of a car.

"The incident was over for us at 7.35am."

(Image: Google Maps)

A London Ambulance Service spokesman added: "We treated three people at the scene and took two of them as a priority to a major trauma centre."