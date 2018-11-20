Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two men are being held in custody on suspicion of murder after the body of a dead man was found at a home in Teddington.

Police have named the victim as 58-year-old local man Carl Whitehead, whose body was reported to Metropolitan Police on Saturday evening (November 17).

Police officers and paramedics were called to the address in Cromwell Road, Teddington at 4.30pm and discovered Carl's body at the home.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Although police have named Carl, he has not been formally identified as the victim, despite his next of kin having been informed.

Following his death, a post mortem examination was carried out at Kingston Mortuary on Monday (November 19), which found that he had died from injuries consistent with blunt force trauma.

That same day, two men were arrested by police on suspicion of Carl Whitehead's murder.

The 37-year-old and 52-year-old are being held in custody at a west London police station, while homicide detectives take control of the investigation.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call detectives from the Homicide and Major Crime Command on 020 8358 0200 or contact via Twitter @MetCC. Quote CAD 5338/17NOV.