Two men suffered "slash" wounds after a fight broke out on Kensington High Street.

Photos show police on the scene outside the Waitrose after the incident at around 5pm on Monday (June 11).

Two men, both aged in their 20s, were treated at the scene for "slash" injuries by paramedics from the London Ambulance Service. Their injuries have been described as "non life-threatening" by a Metropolitan Police spokesman.

A man has been arrested in connection with the attack and remains in custody.

(Image: Liam Driver)

The men are understood to have been slashed outside the supermarket. Details of the weapon have not yet been released by Met Police.

Local resident Liam Driver told getwestlondon that the cordon remained in place until around 7.30pm

"Everything was cordoned off by police including other restaurants and the church, even though the Archbishop of Birmingham was arriving for a service," he said.

The incident comes less than 24 hours after three young men were stabbed in London on one night.

(Image: @BenjaminDirect)

A man in his 20s was stabbed in Southwell Road, Lambeth, near Denmark Hill, on Sunday (June 10) at 6.20pm. He is understood to be in a serious but stable condition.

Less than an hour later a 20-year-old man was stabbed in Wilsmere Drive, Northolt and was rushed to hospital in a critical condition. He has since been deemed to be in a stable condition by medics treating him.

At around 8pm in Coles Crescent, South Harrow, a 17-year-old boy was rushed to hospital in a critical condition , where he remains.